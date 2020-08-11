The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• Officers found people at a bar with alcoholic drinks after 12:30 a.m.
• A caller who was selling a car to a person from outside the country wanted to know if a Montana bill of sale was enough for the transaction.
• College kids were partying and being disruptive in a parking lot.
• A caller reported his dad took his property and gave it to staff at a hotel. The caller said his father told the staff not to give it back to him.
• Officers responded to 97 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A deputy gave directions to a fisherman.
• Kids were playing with airsoft guns in the woods. A deputy told the kids they needed to go somewhere else.
• A 16-year-old wanted to know if an adult had to accompany him to pay a ticket.
• A deputy exchanged a police patch with a man passing through on vacation.
• Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Monday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.