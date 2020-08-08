The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A peacock was loose in a neighborhood.
• A caller reported someone was texting while driving. The driver told an officer she was listening to a sermon and was playing with the volume button.
• A man reported an “infestation” of rabbits moving in under his house.
• A caller wanted to express concerns for a possible freedom rally and reckless driving that comes with it.
• Someone wanted to know if a neighbor having a garage sale multiple times a week for the past two months was legal.
• A caller found an arrow stuck in their yard. It was unclear when it got there.
• A man reported someone cut the brakes on his bike. An officer found the brakes broke from regular wear and tear.
• Officers responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man wanted to trap a neighbor’s cat that was bothering him.
• Someone was chasing a stolen canoe on the Madison River.
• Deputies responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Friday.
