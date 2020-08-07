The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a bird was stuck in his wood stove. An officer released the bird.
• An officer cited and released a couple for littering.
• A woman reported a former roommate was holding a package hostage until she paid the roommate.
• A caller had questions about open carry in Montana.
• Officers responded to 158 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy found golf clubs in a parking lot.
• A man reported winning an auction for a storage unit that had two gun safes in them. The man returned the safes to the owner who claimed he didn’t receive a notice that the unit was up for auction.
• An employee at a store reported a deputy dropped a fuel card and a customer turned it in to her. The deputy retrieved the card.
• Deputies responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Thursday.
