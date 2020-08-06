The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported minors lying to a police officer. The caller wanted to know the possible charges for lying to officers.
• A van converted into a camper was parked in front of a house for more than a week. A mother told an officer she was visiting her son and was hanging out in the van because the house was hot. She said she’d be gone the next day.
• A man who recently got his learners permit wanted to know if he was able to drive alone. He said the DMV told him he could drive alone. A friend told him he needed a licensed adult driver.
• A bartender kicked a man out of a downtown bar. The man wanted it recorded for “conspiracy purposes.”
• Officers responded to 168 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported kids jumping from a bridge. A deputy told several men from Kentucky to clean up their trash and be courteous to others.
• A woman reported a neighbor was having loud parties and she suspected the man was letting his kids drink alcohol. The man told deputies none of that happened.
• Someone flew a hot air balloon across a caller’s property and pushed a bull moose out of cover.
• Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Wednesday.
