The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a Streamline bus’s flasher board said “call 911.” The driver told an officer they are going to change the sign.
• Someone flipped over a port-a-potty at a park.
• A caller wanted to know if it was legal to drink beer at a city park while having a picnic.
• A band was practicing. A caller later reported the band finished practicing.
• An officer advised a caller about laws regarding gun sales.
• Dispatchers heard “horrible music” in the background of an accidental 911 call.
• Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller wanted to speak to a deputy about a grandson who took the caller’s car without permission.
• Someone found an ankle bracelet in a creek and turned it into law enforcement.
• Deputies responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.