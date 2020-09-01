The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported loud music that sounded like a concert. An officer warned a small gathering for the noise.
• A man reported his party got out of hand. He asked officers to clear out his house. Police found about 150 people at the house party.
• A caller reported hitting a parked car. The caller wanted help finding the car’s owner.
• A jogger asked an officer about signs warning of black bears. The officer told the jogger the park is a nature corridor and to be aware of bears.
• An officer gave a dog owner treats for having their dog on a leash.
• Officers responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported a lawn ornament was stolen.
• Someone reported that people shooting guns sparked a fire.
• Deputies responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 163 inmates Monday.
