The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• People in an RV were partying, playing loud music and lighting fireworks.
• A man reported losing his Star Wars wallet.
• A man reported friends pawned his belongings to bail him out of jail. He was upset because the friends pawned the wrong items.
• Officers responded to 189 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy cited a man who was trespassing while fishing.
• A caller reported someone who lived in Montana for a year hadn’t changed the person’s license plates.
• A woman here on vacation accidentally called 911.
• Deputies responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Tuesday.
