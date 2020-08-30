The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
-A caller reported a woman was flipping people off from her car.
-Officers instructed a woman on how to shut off her iPhone’s emergency setting after she accidentally dialed 911.
-Officers cited a woman for shoplifting after a caller reported she stole pants from a store.
-A caller said a man was moving things around at a business and throwing its doormat into an alley. Officers removed the man, who said he was rearranging the doormats of businesses.
-A caller reported a business for playing loud music all day. Officers called the business to warn them about potential citations.
-Officers responded to a report of a large college party. Occupants were warned they could receive a citation if officers returned.
-Officers responding to a noise complaint broke up a second party. Renters were warned they could receive a citation if officers returned.
-Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 160 inmates Saturday.
