The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer warned two men who were arguing about a park bench.
• Employees at a store reported a man without a mask refused to leave. The man told officers he had a medical condition that prevented him from wearing a mask. At the request of the employees, officers waited for the man to finish shopping and leave.
• A caller reported a woman stole patio furniture. The caller later reported the woman brought the furniture back and that the incident was a misunderstanding.
• A caller reported someone took his ID when he tried buying beer.
• Officers responded to 188 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man who accidentally dialed 911 said he “fat fingered” his phone.
• A deputy pulled a stuck car off a berm.
• Deputies responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 156 inmates Friday.
