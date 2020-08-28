The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man sitting on a curb told an officer he was just taking a break and hanging out.
• A woman who set off an alarm earlier called to apologize and thank responders.
• An officer gave an older woman who was stranded a ride home and made sure she got into her apartment safely.
• A caller reported finding her car door open. She said the only thing missing was a “vibrator” from the glove box.
• Officers responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported losing his class ring on a golf course.
• A woman reported her daughter was using her name and information to cash checks.
• Kids hiding in bushes were cussing and shouting at a caller. The kids told a deputy they were playing “ding dong ditch” and didn’t meant any harm.
• Deputies responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 165 inmates Thursday.
