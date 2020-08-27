The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller had questions about marijuana use in Montana.
• An animal control officer warned someone to get a kennel license for ferrets, bearded dragons, three cats, two dogs and two mini pigs.
• A man was upset that someone without a mask knocked on his door, “threw” papers at him and left.
• A caller wanted to know if riding a bike with a toddler in front was legal.
• An officer checked on a driver causing a traffic hazard. The man told the officer he was a tourist and unfamiliar with Bozeman.
• A caller reported a loud party. An officer found high school kids listening to loud music and yelling. The officer spoke to a parent who stopped the party.
• Officers responded to 160 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A bear cub was in a garage.
• A man wanted to know why a deputy came to his house.
• Wildlife officials took a bear into custody.
• A man reported his ex-son-in-law was on probation and driving with a suspended license. A deputy cited and released the man.
• Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 162 inmates Wednesday.
