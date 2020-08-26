The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported two boys, ages 9 and 13, were spray-painting a wall. The two boys showed an officer their hands that were clean. The boys were released.
• Someone asked how many cats a person is allowed to have in the city.
• An anonymous caller reported a neighbor had three pigs, three cats and other pets.
• A caller reported seeing a three-legged dog roaming.
• Someone reported a neighbor’s cat was killing birds in the caller’s yard.
• Officers responded to 174 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a bull was in the caller’s yard.
• A woman found a litter of kittens near her job. She wanted to speak with animal control about what could be done with them.
• Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Tuesday.
