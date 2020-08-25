The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- Someone hit a food truck and drove away. The caller said there wasn't much damage to the food truck, but he was worried the driver was intoxicated.
- A caller reported a cow walking toward the highway.
- Several people accidentally dialed 911 on smartwatches.
- A woman called because someone had been banging on her door for several minutes. She later remembered that she was holding keys for a neighbor.
- A caller reported a motorcycle loudly going up and down a street. The caller wanted to remain anonymous and didn't have a description of the motorcycle or of the driver.
- Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- A caller reported that someone stole their license plate while their vehicle was parked at a trailhead.
- Someone flagged down a deputy to tell law enforcement they saw several men in their 20s spray painting graffiti.
- A caller reported cows wandering around a parking lot. Deputies responded.
- A man called with questions about having a bonfire in his yard during a red flag warning. Deputies returned the call to let him know it's best to avoid bonfires until the red flag warning is over.
- Deputies responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 159 people Monday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.