The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported neighbors were screaming and yelling. An officer found roommates arguing over pets and work. The officer warned them to stay quiet and stop yelling.
• A woman reported that a car was parked a certain way that made it dangerous for her to leave her driveway.
• Someone reported “a bunch of trucks with Trump flags’” were burning out.
• An officer took a report of someone doing graffiti at a skate park.
• Officers responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported a black bear cub was trying to open a window at a business. The caller provided the deputy with a photo of the cub.
• Someone reported people in a car were doing doughnuts and throwing fireworks out of it.
• A burglar alarm at a shop was activated. A man said he thought a raccoon that’s been hanging out in the shop may have set it off.
• Deputies responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 163 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.