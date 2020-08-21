The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man reported someone hit his car and left $100.
• A black bear was near Bozeman beach.
• Someone reported customers who refused to wear masks were arguing and getting belligerent.
• A caller wanted to know the “legality regarding masks.” An officer encouraged the caller to visit montana.gov and read the directives.
• A woman and a friend entered a car wash and started dancing. The woman said the doors locked and they were unable to get out.
• People at a house party scattered when an officer responded to a complaint there.
• Officers responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man reported someone hit and demolished a stop sign. The man had the sign in his truck and wanted to return it to a deputy.
• A woman reported someone drove into her yard and ran over a tree that is likely worth more than $1,000.
• A caller reported a bear was inside a dumpster. The bear ran away when a deputy arrived.
• Deputies responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.