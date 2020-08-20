The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported mailing checks to the wrong address. The caller said the checks were cashed.
• An officer warned someone for two off-leash dogs swimming in a creek. The officer told the person the dogs could swim in the stream with leashes on.
• A caller reported kids were shooting fireworks at ducks on a pond.
• An officer asked a skateboarder to leave an area. The skateboarder left.
• Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a man sleeping in his car. The man told a deputy he was taking a quick nap before moving on.
• A caller reported a neighbor’s car had been on since 4 a.m. The neighbor told a deputy he had come home drunk and forgot to turn it off.
• A deputy gave someone directions to places to eat.
• Deputies responded to 104 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 156 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.