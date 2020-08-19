The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported drunk people were lighting fireworks.
• A store manager reported a badger was in the garden department. Fish, Wildlife and Parks set up a trap for the animal.
• A woman reported her son’s AirPods were stolen. She later reported finding them and that they were not stolen.
• An FWP officer removed a badger in a live trap.
• Officers responded to 147 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A man locked his keys in his truck.
• Someone reported people were blocking traffic on a bridge. A deputy found 40 to 60 people there, most stated they were college students, and told them not to block traffic.
• Deputies responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 154 inmates Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.