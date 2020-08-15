The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A brown bear was on a trail behind a caller’s house. The bear left.
• Someone almost ran over a peacock.
• A caller reported a man did unwanted body repairs to the caller’s truck. The caller said he paid the man, despite telling him he didn’t want the repair done.
• Someone wanted to know if it was OK for visiting relatives to stay in an RV parked on the street.
• A caller reported drunk college students drag racing motorcycles.
• Officers responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man requested an update on a bear he hit the day before. A deputy checked the location and was unable to find the bear.
• A bear was being aggressive at a business. A deputy chased it off and called Fish, Wildlife and Parks to relocate it because it did not react to bear spray.
• Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 163 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.