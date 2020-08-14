The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman reported she hit a parked car last week and left a note. She wanted to know what to do if the person who owns the car calls.
• A caller reported someone on Main Street was playing guitar with an amplifier. An officer told the man it’s against city ordinance to play music with an amplifier.
• A caller had questions about a friend’s warrant.
• A golf cart driving on a road pulled in front of a caller.
• Officers responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller wanted to speak to an officer about speed bumps on a road the caller owns. An officer found the bumps were too large for cars to pass and asked the owner to make them smaller.
• A deputy helped someone remove a mattress from a road.
• A man told a deputy he will not move a toilet from his neighbor’s view.
• Deputies got rained on while on bike patrol.
• Deputies responded to 141 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 164 inmates Thursday.
