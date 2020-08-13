The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a Cadillac station wagon wedged itself between two cars. The caller said the driver of the Cadillac backed out and scratched another car.
• Someone contained a dog in an office.
• A caller wanted information about doing a ride-along with an officer. The caller needed to do research for an acting role.
• People were smashing a car and slashing its tires. An officer found a man was destroying his own property after having a bad day.
• Officers responded to 147 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a neighbor put a toilet near the caller’s property line to bother the caller.
• A deputy gave a stranded motorist a ride to an auto parts store.
• Deputies responded to 153 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 157 inmates Wednesday.
