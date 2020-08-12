The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• An abandoned dirt bike was towed.
• A caller reported a neighbor was shooting magpies. The neighbor told officers he was clapping his hands at magpies and that he didn’t have a gun. The officer told the man to talk to wildlife officials about magpie nests in his yard.
• A man reported his motorcycle missing after he parked it near a large sign that said “free."
• Someone wanted to know if it was legal to feed birds behind Lowe’s.
• A caller reported a neighbor’s dog was whining all night. An officer found a cat in the alley but didn’t hear any dogs.
• Officers responded to 146 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy answered a man’s questions about where he could go target shooting.
• A woman who was farming sat on her phone and accidentally called 911.
• A caller reported a large party with cars blocking a lane of traffic. The caller spoke to the homeowners who agreed to stop the party.
• Someone broke into an outbuilding. A deputy spoke to people involved. There was a misunderstanding between neighbors and no crimes were committed.
• Deputies responded to 160 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Tuesday.
