The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported seeing a drunk man get into a car. An officer found the man smoking a cigarette in a car. The car’s battery was dead.
• A woman reported a law office would not accept her check. An officer told the woman the officer can’t force them to take her money.
• Someone reported a family playing on a playground that was closed.
• A caller reported 40 people playing soccer.
• Someone reported a man playing his guitar on a porch. The caller said this happened the prior night, as well.
• A caller reported people outside having a bonfire and smashing pallets with sledgehammers.
• Officers responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller requested a deputy retrieve marijuana the caller’s son found. The caller asked the deputy to give the son “positive reinforcement for his actions.”
• A deputy gave someone a charger for an ankle monitor.
• Someone offered disinfecting services to the sheriff’s office. The caller said the person wanted to give back to the community.
• Dispatchers referred someone to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for advice on a raccoon.
• A caller reported a student in an online class pointed a gun at the computer screen. The boy was goofing around with a friend who had a BB gun. The boy’s father warned him.
• Two men on a hill were taking a time-lapse of stars.
• Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 86 inmates Friday.
