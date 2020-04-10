The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a neighbor in his apartment building bangs on a door and screams “good morning” at 7 a.m. The man told officers the caller is loud and wakes him up everyday at 2 a.m.
• A man reported his boss stole his truck. The man said he owed his boss money for the truck.
• Someone has been spray-painting the word “BEEF” on downtown buildings.
• A person had questions about people shooting birds.
• A business owner had questions about whether his business can be open.
• An officer warned boys for playing on a playground. The park had signs prohibiting playing on the playground because of coronavirus.
• Officers responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman wanted to know if her husband was alone when he was arrested.
• A caller reported someone driving 20 mph below the speed limit. The caller said the driver flipped the caller off when the person tried to pass.
• A deputy recorded himself reading a children’s book for Big Sky school’s guest reader program.
• Deputies responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 88 inmates Thursday.
