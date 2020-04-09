The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported someone was pointing lasers into the caller’s room.
• An officer called a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident. The man hung up on the officer. The man’s father told the officer his son did nothing wrong. The man reluctantly picked up a citation from the Law and Justice Center.
• Two juveniles hit a parked crashed car with a baseball.
• A mini bike was all over the road.
• A “group of college kids” was gathering.
• Someone donated gloves and spray bottles for disinfectant to the police department.
• Officers responded to 100 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone had questions about COVID-19.
• A man reported someone knocked over his dumpster the night prior.
• A caller reported roughly 30 bison were on a road. A deputy moved them off the highway.
• Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 89 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.