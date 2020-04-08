The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported being “accosted by at least half a dozen dogs” during the past two weeks. The call said dogs are running everywhere since dog parks are closed.
• People have been jumping the fences at the high school. A caller said the trespassers are damaging the fences.
• A caller was concerned that people on a golf course were not practicing social distancing.
• A neighbor’s dogs were loose on a caller’s property. The caller said she was worried her dog might spread COVID-19 by sniffing the neighbor’s dogs’ poop.
• A caller reported college-aged men playing beer pong behind the NorthWestern Energy substation. The caller wanted them removed.
• A group of people were partying at a house on Diamond Street.
• Someone accidentally called 911. Dispatchers could hear the caller say, “I called 911 again, they’ll probably show up.”
• Officers responded to 93 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported at least 30 cars at a fishing access site. Deputies told the man fishing access sites are open.
• A bison was on a bridge over the Madison River.
• Men had a bonfire going at a fishing access site. A sober man drove them home.
• Officers responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 91 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.