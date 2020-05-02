The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported someone outside a store was holding a cardboard sign with “bad words” on it.
• A woman had a baby raccoon and didn’t know what to do with it. Animal control said they would return it to the wild.
• Someone from out-of-state had questions regarding COVID-19 and coming to Bozeman.
• A caller wanted to speak with an officer about coronavirus and the person’s constitutional right to gather. The caller refused to call the county’s COVID-19 hotline.
• Someone reported a person on a park bench “spitting all over the place.”
• A woman asked if it was OK to sit on her roof. Dispatchers advised the woman it was up to her.
• A caller reported he got “ripped off by the cops” and hung up.
• Someone reported a man backed into gas pumps and left.
• Officers responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported five boys stole from a gas station the night prior. A deputy collected video of the boys stealing.
• A man found a small safe in a ditch. The man said he’d try to open it and find the owner.
• A bear near a road was causing a traffic hazard.
• Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 94 inmates Friday.
