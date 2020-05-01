The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A “dating app acquaintance” stole a phone from someone.
• A woman reported finding a previously reported stolen laptop. She said she thought her ex-boyfriend may have returned it.
• An officer removed lumber from a road.
• An officer warned a man for riding his bike on a sidewalk.
• A wooden chair was in the middle of a road.
• A caller reported 40 to 50 people at a house party.
• Officers responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a neighbor possibly growing marijuana in his barn.
• Callers reported two men in a Corvette were going 80 to 90 mph in a residential area.
• Big Sky Resort security reported an abandoned car at the resort’s impound lot. A deputy contacted the father of the car owner.
• A caller reported about 10 kids in a field with two women who were drinking beer. The caller said this was against social distancing.
• A group of juveniles on a bridge were drinking and holding “bags of alcohol.” A deputy found no alcohol on the juveniles.
• A caller reported someone left a bag with stuffed animals in a field near the caller’s house. A deputy found horse poop in the bag.
• Deputies responded to 106 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 92 inmates Thursday.
