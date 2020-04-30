The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer thought someone needed help. A man was trying to say “sup” to the officer.
• A woman advised officers she was planning a car parade for her 90-year-old mother’s birthday.
• A caller reported raccoons were coming and going from her window well. She wanted to know what could be done about the animals.
• A woman wanted to know how to retrieve her confiscated guns.
• Someone reported a female clerk passed out. A caller said the woman got up and kept working. The caller said the woman should be checked for coronavirus.
• Officers responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported a suspicious car parked at a cu-de-sac. A boy ran out of the car and left a girl inside when a deputy arrived. The boy eventually came back. The deputy escorted the boy and girl home and informed their parents what happened.
• Someone reported a neighbor was building an illegal septic tank on the neighbor’s property.
• A 6-year-old wearing leather biking gear was riding a motorcycle on a road. A caller was concerned a car would hit the boy.
• A GPS device caused someone to drive against traffic on Interstate 90. The driver was trying to get to a hotel.
• Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 87 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.