The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
- A woman wanted to know if it was possible to have an officer drive a police car past her house as part of her son's birthday party parade. Officers advised her to call back the day before the parade to see if anyone was available.
- A caller reported kids playing with a balloon in a nearby yard. They wanted officers to come stop them because "the balloon contains a virus."
- Two callers reported a woman screaming near a dog park. Officers contacted the woman, who was "just venting some stress" and didn't need any assistance.
- Officers responded to 121 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- A caller reported that a neighbor has alpacas loose and "running crazy."
- A woman accidentally dialed 911 while riding her horse.
- Deputies spoke with drivers who had stopped to look at bison and informed some passengers that the middle of the roadway wasn't the best place to stand to get photos of the bison, even though it was the "best angle to get a photo to post on social media."
- A caller reported headlights on state land near a herd of elk and was worried about poaching. Deputies found that the headlights were coming from a nearby ranch tractor.
- Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 86 inmates Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.