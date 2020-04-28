The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported construction workers at a worksite. The caller said it was illegal to work on Sundays.
• A man reported an officer was disrespectful to him. The man also had questions about traffic citations he received prior to a reckless driving complaint.
• A man had questions about a neighbor’s cat destroying his garden. He says he’s talked to the cat’s owner and they tell him, “cats will be cats.” Animal control recommended trapping the cats.
• A Missouri officer wanted to know if it was OK to carry a gun with his badge. He said he would be in Montana for a few weeks.
• Officers responded to 91 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A man selling his house reported his neighbor keeps talking to potential buyers and possibly scaring them off. The man said the neighbor was asking people why they were “looking at such an overpriced house.” A deputy said the neighbor was allowed to speak freely.
• A woman reported a small animal was stuck in a metal pipe. A deputy removed a gopher from the metal pipe.
• A caller’s daughter left her fishing gear and learner's permit at the Three Forks pond.
• Deputies responded to 84 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 91 inmates Monday.
