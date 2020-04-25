The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer removed a mattress that was on a road.
• A woman locked herself out of her truck.
• A caller reported something like pepper spray was making customers cough. An officer found no criminal activity. The officer reported it could be pepper spray in the wind.
• Someone was riding a loud dirt bike.
• Officers responded to 108 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller had questions regarding shooting guns in the county.
• Someone trying to make the font bigger on a phone accidentally dialed 911.
• A man was concerned he would receive a ticket for not having license plates on his car. A deputy told the man he should be OK.
• Deputies responded to 86 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 83 inmates Friday.
