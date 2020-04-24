The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer warned a driver for stickers on the man’s car’s windshield that blocked his view.
• A caller wanted an officer to patrol a park because people were not social distancing and dogs were off leash.
• A woman left her phone in the back of a patrol car.
• Someone sent a caller a box of toilet paper from China. The woman said the writing on the box was in Chinese except for her address. She said someone might be pranking her.
• A child on a “very small dirt bike” was “ripping” up and down a road.
• An officer picked up knocked-over traffic cones.
• Officers responded to 106 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman reported “some kind of animal” was trapped in a window well at her house. A deputy retrieved a baby mink and released it.
• Someone sent a letter to a man that said he was neglecting his animals. The man invited animal control to look at his 11 horses. The horses were fine.
• People showed up at a caller’s house after a false ad to lease the man’s house was posted on Craigslist.
• A deputy stopped a man riding a mini trail bike on a highway.
• Deputies responded to 98 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 85 inmates Thursday.
