The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller found phones in the middle of a road.
• Someone wanted to know if a gun the person recently bought was stolen.
• A man reported gas station coffee made him feel jittery and anxious.
• A woman was concerned about someone trapping gophers. A man trapping the gophers said he thought he was doing the property owner a favor. He said he would free the gophers and remove the traps.
• An officer checked on a woman slumped over in her car. The woman said she was looking for her mask and that everything was OK.
• A caller was concerned a group of kids partying and playing basketball were not social distancing. The caller said the group migrated to a neighbor’s house.
• A woman reported she was locked in her house. She said the deadbolt to her house was unlocked but she was unable to open the door.
• Someone had questions about delivering alcohol for businesses.
• Officers responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller wanted to talk to a deputy about a neighbor who put dirt in her yard.
• Loose cows were at the Home Depot parking lot. A caller and other people were trying to keep the cows off the road.
• A woman asked a deputy to help her get into an ex-boyfriend’s house to retrieve her cat. The deputy helped find the man and make arrangements to get the cat.
• Deputies responded to 99 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 86 inmates Wednesday.
