The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A pillow was removed from a road.
• Someone took pizza to the police department.
• A caller was concerned about 12 people in a park not social distancing.
• A tow company was unable to tow a car from a parking lot because people were inside it. A caller reported people were possibly drinking in the car.
• A man left his wallet in a port-a-potty. He said it was gone when he went back to look for it.
• A caller reported a suspicious car kept driving through a neighborhood. People inside the car said they were looking for lost property.
• Officers responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported items stolen from the porch of a daycare.
• A deputy found trash mixed with marijuana on a road. The deputy contacted a "grow operation."
• A caller reported kids racing up and down roads on dirt bikes. A deputy told the caller that the kids were on private property.
• Kids were playing with a gun during an online class. A deputy found the kids were playing with an Airsoft gun. The deputy told the kids to act like they were in a classroom while attending online classes.
• Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 82 inmates Tuesday.
