The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller received a message about a nail salon operating by appointment only. The salon owner said the business was closed and that the email was a marketing mistake.
• A woman reported young people hanging out at a parking lot.
• Several callers reported a man walking with a gun tucked into his shirt. The man told officers he was retrieving his gun from the pawn shop. An officer gave the man a ride home.
• Someone reported people sitting too close and drinking. The caller wanted an officer to tell them to social distance themselves.
• A caller reported a car dealership was open for business.
• Someone riding a unicycle accidentally called 911.
• Officers responded to 82 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 89 inmates Friday.
