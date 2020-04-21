The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday, April 18 included the following:
Officers responded to 89 calls Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's office reports for Saturday, April 18 included the following:
- Someone had questions about how to dispose of a dead deer in their yard.
- A caller reported an ongoing issue with a teenager stealing cigarettes and lighters she kept on her porch.
- A caller reported 12 vehicles driving up and down a muddy road, but the only description they provided was that the vehicles "have taillights and headlights."
Deputies responded to 90 calls Saturday.
The Bozeman Police reports for Sunday, April 19 included the following:
- Someone reported about 30 people playing soccer. Officers found the players "appear socially distanced."
- A caller had a missing dog and wanted to know if Bozeman Police had it. An officer told the him to call the non-emergency; he yelled an expletive at the officer and hung up.
- A caller reported two people smoking marijuana inside a gas station.
Officers responded to 71 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's office reports for Sunday, April 19 included the following:
- A caller reported a grizzly bear in a trailhead parking lot.
- A dog jumped on a phone while the owner was driving and hit the emergency button, dialing 911.
- A caller reported trash and marijuana scattered across a road. Deputies discovered "Trash, gloves and a lot of weed shake."
- A woman called asking about how and where her daughter might be able to have a very small wedding during the stay-at-home order.
Deputies responded to 71 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Jail held 144 inmates Monday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.