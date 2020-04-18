The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A woman reported a neighbor was playing his guitar loudly in his backyard. The guitar player told the officer the neighbor is constantly "nagging" him but that he would be more quite.
• A man wearing a hazmat suit confronted a caller after the caller made a joke about the man's outfit.
• An officer warned a tourist for driving the wrong direction on a one-way street.
• Officers responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported people doing wheelies in front of the caller's house. The caller was worried that the riders were going to tip over. The caller said the riders were riding on their side wheels and almost ran into a car.
• Two red steers were on a road.
• A woman reported a drunk driver in a truck with painted flames on its hood was parked in her backyard. She said the driver was yelling and tried to fight with a witness before leaving.
• Deputies gave a drunk man a ride to a hotel.
• Deputies responded to 95 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 81 inmates Friday.
