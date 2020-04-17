The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Cars were returning to a parking garage every night “like clockwork.” A man reported he knows this because he can hear the loud mufflers.
• A caller reported a man ran after his truck and made a “throat-slitting hand gesture.” An officer warned the person for running into traffic and pestering people.
• Someone was “slowly backing down the sidewalk.” The man told an officer he was walking home with his back to the wind and was OK.
• Officers responded to 92 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• The owner of a homemade trailer requested a VIN inspection.
• Two cows were on a road.
• A deputy found an abandoned tan camper that was burnt.
• A man had questions about landing a helicopter on his property.
• Deputies responded to 86 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 77 inmates Thursday.
