The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man reported fly rods were stolen from his car. The man said he was unsure where they were taken because he’s been traveling “through multiple states.”
• A caller had questions about a report of a unicycle rider.
• A man reported he was “sucker punched” in the face Friday evening. He later realized his jaw was broken. He said he wasn’t going to press charges until he found out his injuries.
• A man wanted to donate supplies to the police department.
• Someone reported 12 teenagers hanging out at a park.
• Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Ten or more horses were running loose on a road. The horses were retrieved.
• Two dogs were following people into a park.
• A caller requested a deputy help with traffic while the caller herded 300 lamb. The lambs were relocated.
• Deputies responded to 98 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 82 inmates Wednesday.
