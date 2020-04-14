The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported someone playing loud music in a business after hours. An officer found the owner of the business was inside cleaning.
• A woman rolled on her phone and accidentally dialed 911.
• An officer warned someone for having an Easter dinner with 10 people inside a house.
• Officers responded to 73 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A man reported his daughter snuck out a window to meet with a friend. The man said his daughter later returned and told him she was looking for a cat.
• People were scamming people into buying cats on the internet. A woman said her cousin bought a cat and never got it. Deputies told the woman to contact police in her state to report it.
• A tree fell on a power line. An elk was electrocuted by the power line and died, a caller said.
• A woman wanted to know what to do with a dead bird. She was unsure if the bird was protected. A deputy told the woman she could throw the bird in the garbage.
• Deputies responded to 69 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 92 inmates Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.