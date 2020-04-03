The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Officers took a report of a fraudulent Venmo account.
• A caller reported having a skunk removed from the caller’s property, but a different skunk recently appeared. The caller said the skunk has sprayed their pet before.
• Roommates were arguing over missing food from their refrigerator. An officer had a conversation with the roommates about being grownups and agreeing to get along with one another.
• A woman was upset that an officer pulled her over. She said it was compromising her health.
• Officers responded to 82 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman’s boyfriend locked her keys in her running car. She said she didn’t have much gas and was hoping a deputy could “jimmy” her car open.
• Someone reported a neighbor’s geese, ducks and turkeys make noise that drive the caller “crazy.”
• Deputies responded to 83 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 90 inmates Thursday.
