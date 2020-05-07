The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller was concerned about people not quarantining when returning to Montana.
• Girls were constantly prank calling a business. The girls told an officer they would stop.
• A caller working from home reported a neighbor was having a party with up to 20 people and music blaring.
• Someone went to the Law and Justice Center to get a catering permit signed.
• A caller reported a neighbor pointed a speaker at the caller’s house and was playing loud music.
• A caller reported a loud and obnoxious party with at least 15 people. An officer issued warnings for minors in possession of alcohol and having more than 10 people at a house during COVID-19 restrictions.
• Officers responded to 154 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Two cows were on a road.
• A caller had questions about a tenant who moved out of employee housing but left a car.
• Someone requested a deputy make an appearance at the person’s grandson’s birthday.
• A caller reported people were trespassing and had a fire going along a river. The caller would not confront the people.
• A caller reported more than 30 people gathering in a park possibly for a graduation. Someone at the party told the deputy it would wrap up and said the caller must be “liberals.”
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 111 inmates Wednesday.
