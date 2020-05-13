The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a loose but friendly husky.
• Someone called with concerns about the welfare of some ducks. Officers left a message with the possible duck owner.
• A man called about a ferret he found in his yard. When officers returned his call, he had found and returned the ferret to its owner.
• Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller had concerns about a full parking lot this weekend and whether or not people were social distancing in a business.
• Someone called the sheriff's office after buying a wallet from a thrift store that still had an I.D. card in it. Deputies found the owner of the I.D. and returned it to them.
• A man accidentally called 911 while out walking his dog.
• Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 112 inmates Tuesday.
