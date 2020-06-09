The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A woman was sorting things from a lost and found and called to report a "pouch with THC." Officers told her she could throw it in the trash.
• A store employee called to report a man being belligerent and shouting at employees and other customers after he was asked to use hand sanitizer.
• A woman called with questions about the legality of posting pictures of marijuana on social media.
• A woman called with concern about the welfare of baby ducks on her back porch without a mother duck nearby. Animal control advised that the mother duck might be nearby; the woman said she will call animal control if the mother doesn't return.
Officers responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A woman called to report that her car had been keyed while she was at a graduation party.
• A caller reported a 4-wheeler driving recklessly and doing wheelies through a neighborhood.
• A man reported a driver spinning in circles in a residential neighborhood. Deputies found and "sternly warned" the driver.
• Several callers reported vandalized mailboxes.
Deputies responded to 74 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 138 inmates Monday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.