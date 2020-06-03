The Bozeman Police Reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a Pomeranian dog "roaming at large."
• A man reported a truck, including a license plate number, intentionally blowing smoke at protesters and wanted to press charges.
• A woman reported a gopher in their house. Officers told her to call a private pest control company.
• A semi driver reported a swarm of bees surrounding his cab.
Officers responded to 178 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A contractor accidentally set off a burglar alarm when walking into a residence to do some work.
• An employee called to report a man coming into their business and threatening and throwing chairs at employees. Officers weren't able to find the man.
• A man reported a car that had been at a trailhead for several days. Officers contacted the owner, who was having problems getting the car running but said they would soon get it out of the lot.
• A person accidentally called 911 while babysitting.
Deputies responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 130 inmates Tuesday.
