The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A woman called the police to report a lost wallet. She later found that it had fallen out of her pocket.
• A caller was concerned about kids playing basketball and not practicing social distancing.
• A caller reported a "package with weed in it."
• A man was detained and then released to a family member after drunkenly trying to get into the wrong apartment.
• A man called 911, whispered "you called," and hung up.
Bozeman Police officers responded to 79 calls for service.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A lawyer for a HOA asked about birds being loud. Police explained there is "no law for fowl."
• A man with a $500 warrant was spoken to but not arrested due to COVID-19 regulations.
• A caller wanted to know why a business was not being shut down because of the virus. A deputy helped answer questions about essential businesses and essential employees.
• A man said his soon-to-be ex wife took his pickup.
• A caller accidentally called 911 after trying to adjust the volume on her phone while on a run.
Gallatin County deputies responded to 92 calls for service.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Tuesday.
