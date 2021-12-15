Plywood, a party and a hotel room ghost: Police Reports for Tuesday, Dec. 14 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· Dispatchers received a 911 hang up call from a hotel room. Hotel staff checked the room, which was empty. There were no signs of distress or an emergency in the area.· An officer helped remove sheets of plywood from a roadway. · A caller reported they saw a man snap an antenna off of his vehicle. He called to report the vandalism but decided while on the phone with law enforcement that he didn’t want to pursue charges.· An officer inspected a chicken coop.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 152 calls on Tuesday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A caller reported a large party with underaged drinking. Officers responded to the area and found that security was already on the scene and breaking up the party.· An injured wolf was on or near a roadway. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was advised.· A school employee misdialed 911 while trying to call an extension outside the school’s phone system. There was no emergency.· A person called 911 because they wanted to share a document that they said proves a national health official is a war criminal. The person was advised to leave a copy of the documents at the records desk and a deputy will pick it up when they’re able to do so.· Deputies responded to 117 calls on Tuesday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hotel Room Call Police Officer Following Caller Bozeman Police Department Staff Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.