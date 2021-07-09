The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported a man throwing cones into the roadway. Officers responded and arrested an intoxicated man for disorderly conduct and outstanding warrants.
· Three plastic chairs were on an on ramp onto Interstate Highway 90. Officers removed the chairs from the road.
· A caller reported dogs in a car. Officers responded and made contact with the owner of the car, who had AC running for the dogs and was appreciative that someone called to make sure the dogs were OK. Officers advised the owner to put a sign in the window so passerbys know the dogs have the AC running.
· Officers warned a red Camaro for doing burnouts and kicking up dust near a baseball field.
· Officers responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday the following:
· A person accidentally dropped their phone in the toilet, activating the SOS function and calling 911. Deputies responded in person and confirmed that there was no emergency, except for a wet phone.
· Window cleaners accidentally activated a burglar alarm. Deputies got in touch with the window cleaners, who were in work vehicles at the scene and apologized for setting off the alarm.
· A tourist flagged down a deputy to ask questions about West Yellowstone.
· Deputies stopped an unaccompanied child riding a bike in the road late at night. The child was a few houses away from his house and said he was riding his bike to the airport because he wanted to go to Japan. Deputies brought the child back home and notified the parents, who had put the boy to bed hours earlier and did not know that he had woken up and left.
· Deputies responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Friday.
