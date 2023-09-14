Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included:
A man was heard yelling at someone on the phone just past midnight on North Ferguson Avenue.
A man was seen helping himself to free soda at McDonald’s.
Someone called in with nothing specific to talk about.
Three teenagers stole alcohol from a gas station.
Officers saw some men apparently wrestling. They were actually playing football.
Officers responded to 150 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 153 people on Thursday.
