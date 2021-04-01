The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Officers stopped a man who was walking in a strange way and changing directions. Officers determined the man was playing with his dog.
· A resident wanted to report a lost passport.
· Multiple people called to report that the contents of their vehicles had been gone through. Some had windows smashed out; others had been unlocked.
· A man called to report that a driver had hit him with their car while he was riding his bike and then drove away. He wasn’t seriously injured.
· Officers responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported a truck pulled over and running for a long stretch of time. Deputies contacted the driver, who had a headache and decided to pull over and sleep it off.
· Dispatch received reports of chicken wire in the interstate. By the time deputies responded, it was gone.
· Someone was shooting at signs.
· Deputies responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people Thursday.
